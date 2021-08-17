Rowan Blanchard Stuns In Tiny Corset Dress, Disney Princess “Esmeralda Vibes”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Rowan Blanchard gets dressed up and takes selfies like the rest of us. When the former child star (Spy Kids, A Wrinkle in Time, Girl Meets World, The Goldbergs) shared the stunning photos below, she captioned it: “Everyday I see you/ My hands were made for you/ And you always give me stress me free point of view.” That’s a lyric from Amy Winehouse’s song “Mr. Magic.”

Rowan’s fans and famous friends love the look and tiny corseted waist. Actress Isabella Ferreira replied: “Forever my Juliet” while many commented on the “Esmeralda vibes” a reference to the “princess” character from the 1996 Disney animated film The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Rowan looks great in everything including bikinis!

Get ready to see more of Rowan: after starring in Season 2 of Snowpiercer with Jennifer Connelly, she landed a lead role in hulu’s upcoming and untitled “queer teen love story” with Auli’I Cravalho, which will be produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.