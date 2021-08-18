Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Reminiscence’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Stuns In Corset Dress and Short Hair, “Loving the Blonde”

by in Culture | August 18, 2021

rebecca ferguson Reminiscence trailer

Rebecca Ferguson as Mae in Reminiscence trailer (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Actress Rebecca Ferguson might be best known for her role as Isla in the Mission Impossible movies with Tom Cruise but she’s currently reunited with her Greatest Showman co-star Hugh Jackman for the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence. Hugh plays a private investigator hired by a sexy woman (Rebecca) who goes missing. Hugh’s character becomes obsessed with the case. Watch trailer below.

For the premiere of Reminiscence, Rebecca turned heads with a short blond bob and a stunning Louis Vuitton animal-print dress with a layered black corset.

Rebecca’s fans and famous friends are loving the look. One wrote: “Loving the blond” and her Reminiscence co-star Thandiwe Newton replied: “Hottest mama.”

Get ready to see more of Rebecca: she stars in DUNE with Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, out in theaters in October 2021. Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled for a 2022 release.

