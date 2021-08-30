Regina King’s Tie-Dye Bikini Has Fans Gushing “How Amazing Her Body Is”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the Oscar Award winning actress Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk, Flag Day, Ray) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous slo-mo video below. She leaps off the side of a yacht in a gorgeous blue tie-eye bikini and kids about training for the 2024 Olympics.

Regina’s fans are going wild with praise including one who wrote: “Sooooo I cannot be the only one who see how AMAZING her body is.” Another replied: “Great form.” The color blue definitely suits her.

Get ready to see more of Regina: she stars in the upcoming Western film The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba — out on Netflix on November 3, 2021. Watch trailer below.