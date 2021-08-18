‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Star Maia Reficco Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis

Singer/actress Maia Reficco is best known for starring in the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup (2017-2018). Now the 21-year-old star is filming the highly anticipated series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin with former Good Witch star Bailee Madison (see photos below).

When not filming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Maia enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

She captioned the blue bikini selfies below in Spanish: “si no t vas tampoco m voy” — translated “If you don’t go, I’m not going either.”

On the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Maia plays Noa Oliver, who is described as: “a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.”