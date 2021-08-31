Pregnant Christina Ricci Stuns In Mini Dress, “Cute Hair and Makeup” By Boyfriend

Actress Christina Ricci is promoting her latest project, the Showtime series Yellowjackets, and while pregnant with her second child. According to People, the father is her boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton. (Christina has a 7-year-old son with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in July 2020.)

When the 41-year-old actress (Monster, Casper, The Aadams Family) shared the photo below, of her holding her belly in a high-collard mini dress, her fans and famous friends went wild with compliments.

That dress is by Batsheva Hay, a designer who “plays with American styles of feminine dress – from Victorian to Pioneer; from Housewife to Hippie – by taking elements symbolic of restraint and repression (high collars, voluminous sleeves and skirts) and giving them a modern inflection.”

When Mark Hampton shared the close-up photos above, he captioned it: “cute hair and makeup, cute photos all by me.” He’s also behind Christina’s sexy bustier photos below.

When Mark shared the ultrasound photos below, one friend replied “you’re going to be the best dad ever” he replied “awww thanks!!”

Check out the trailer for Yellowjackets below.