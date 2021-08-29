Peyton List “Looking Feisty” In Tiny Cut-Out Mini Dress, Takes On Charlize Theron Role

When not on a TV or movie set, 23-year-old former Disney child star Peyton List (Jesse, Bunk’d) is often modeling as seen in the gorgeous strapless back cut-out mini dress below. One fan replied: “looking feisty” with a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Peyton: the Netflix Cobra Kai star will appear next on the big screen in Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman. It’s a biopic based on the life of serial killer Aileen Wuornos — Peyton plays Aileen! The film will be released on September 20, 2021. Charlize Theron won an Oscar Award for her portrayal of Wuornos in the 2003 film Monster. American Boogeywoman is a prequel.

According to American Boogeywoman producer Lucas Jarach, “Most Americans know about Aileen Wuornos’ infamous killing spree as seen through the Oscar-winning film Monster, but what they don’t know are the details from her early life and the buildup of events that drove her to commit such horrific crimes.”

