Olivia Culpo Stuns In Crop Top and Insanely High Slit Skirt, “Best Legs Ever”

Olivia Culpo is known for her beauty pageant wins (Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss Rhode Island) and as an actress. She currently stars in the series Paradise City as Gretchen. When not filming Paradise City, the gorgeous and talented 29-year-old brunette often models as seen in the stunning photos below. As one fan replied: “Best legs ever.”

That white crop top and stunningly high slit pleated skirt (above and below) is by Aje. Swipe photo below to see video.

Wearing a bright “lemon” yellow crop top with matching pencil skirt photos below, Olivia wrote: “Happy to be back in LA for a minute.” That gorgeous ensemble — the crop tied tee and loophole tie skirt — is by Australian designer Christopher Esber. As one fan replied: “Holy moly.”

Get ready to see more of Olivia: she stars in the 2021 movie Venus as a Boy and is set to film the upcoming film Tired Lungs.