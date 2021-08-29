NFL Star Keenan Allen’s Fiancée Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Beauty and the Beast”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, Steve Harvey welcomes a team of NFL Legends who plays against a team of NFL All-Stars including Keenan Allen, the 29-year-old wide receiver on the Los Angeles Chargers football team. Keenan Allen played college football at Cal before being selected by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft.

When not on TV or on the field, Keenan spends time with his gorgeous fiancée Ciandra Monique, the mother of his three kids, who looks great in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Keenan and Ciandra have matching lion tattoos on their hands! Keena captioned the photo below: “King & Queen…Beauty & The Beast.”

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.