Naomi Watts Stuns In Plunging Cut-Out Dress, “And That Hair!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, British actress Naomi Watts sometimes gets dressed up as seen in the stunning cut-out dress below. The gorgeous and talented 52-year-old says the 1975 Ozzie Clark dress belongs to her mom and that Naomi has been wearing it for decades. She writes: “My hoarding gene is paying off! Nanna taught me right.”

Naomi’s fans and famous friends love the look including Kelly Ripa and Kate Hudson. One fan replied: “Looks fabulous on you!” and another pointed out “And that hair!”

And you thought sexy cut-out dresses were a new trend! Check out more of Ozzie Clark’s provocative dresses from the era.

Get ready to see more of Naomi: she’s filming the upcoming drama Goodnight Mommy about twin brothers who return to their mother’s house and suspect that something isn’t quite right. arrive at their mother’s house and begin to suspect that something isn’t right.