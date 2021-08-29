Naomi Watts Stuns In Plunging Black Leather Suit, “Madonna Vibes”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, or hanging with her partner actor Billy Crudup, the stunning English-born actress Naomi Watts is often modeling as seen in the gorgeous full black leather suit photo below. The 52-year-old actress captioned it “Don’t touch me when I’m hormonal.”

Naomi’s fans are going wild for the photo. One pointed out: “This looks pretty much like Madonna’s “Human Nature” video!“

Naomi also shared the sunnier photo below. Taken in Montauk, Naomi reports that she’s “channeling my grandfather who used to wear socks to the beach.”

Fashion fans are going wild over that shearling jacket Naomi is wearing. (Here’s a faux shearling jacket under $100.) The photo was taken by her pro photographer brother Ben Watts!