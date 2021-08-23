‘Mystic Pizza’ Star Annabeth Gish, 50, Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini, “So Sexy”

Actress Annabeth Gish is known for her roles on TV series including Halt and Catch Fire (Diane Gould), Sons of Anarchy (Sheriff Athlea Jarry), Pretty Little Liars (Dr. Anne Sullivan), and The X-Files (Monica Reyes), among others. But many recognize Annabeth from one of her very first roles: Daisy’s (Julia Roberts) little sister Kat in the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza.

When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 50-year-old Annabeth enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photo below. As one fan replied: “So sexy.”

Annabeth’s fans and famous friends are going wild over these stylish selfies, too!

Get ready to see more of Annabeth: she stars in the upcoming Netflix horror series Midnight Mass about “an isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.” The priest is portrayed by Hamish Linklater.

Midnight Mass will premiere on September 24, 2021. See trailer above.