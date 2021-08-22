MLB Star Shawn Green’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Red Mini Dress on Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey welcomes a group of MLB alums who play against their wives on Season 7 of the fun TV game show. Former right-fielder and two-time MLB All-Star Shawn Green (Toronto Blue Jays, LA Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets) and his gorgeous wife of 18 years Lindsay Green join in on the fun and raise money for charity.

Lindsay Green on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the big televised event, Lindsay is the only member of the MLB Wives team to wear a dress. She is stunning in a red mini dress with “statement sleeves” and a pair of platform ankle-strap sandals, as seen in the photo above.

Yes, those are super high heels. Keep in mind: Lindsay is 5’2″ and Shawn is 6’4″!

l-r: Lindsay Green, Steve Harvey, Shawn Green on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.