‘Mission Impossible’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Stuns, Pouts In White Ruffles “So Chic!”

Hollywood movie star Rebecca Ferguson is known for her roles in the Mission Impossible movies with Tom Cruise (as Isla Faust), The Greatest Showman (Jenny Lind), and The Girl on the Train (Anna), among others. When not filming Mission Impossible 7 and/or 8, the gorgeous and talented Swede sometimes model as seen in the stunning photos below.

Rebecca is wearing the “Gabrielle” ivory silk frill top by London-based leather label Skiim. When fellow MI actress Michelle Monaghan (Julia) saw the pics, she replied: “soooo chic!”

Rebecca captioned the photo below: “did someone say pout like you’ve never poured before!?“

Get ready to see more of Rebecca: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming DUNE with with Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, among others. Out in theaters October 22, 2021.

Check out Rebecca in the Mission Impossible 7: Last Hunt trailer above. The film is scheduled for a May 2022 release.