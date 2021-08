Minnie Driver Stuns In Gorgeous Curve-Hugging Dress and “Crazy Hot Bangs”

The gorgeous and talented actress Minnie Driver is promoting her latest project, Season 2 of the Amazon series Modern Love. When she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she stunned in designer Johanna Ortiz’s “peculiar intrigue” green dress and “crazy hot bangs.” See photo below.

For the Modern Love premiere, Minnie stepped out in a show-stopping orange Caroline Herrera dress.

Minnie is also on the cover of MALIBU magazine as seen below.

Check out Minnie on Jimmy Kimmel Live — Modern Family star Julie Bowen was the host!