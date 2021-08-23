Marlee Matlin’s Gorgeous Cheerleader Daughter “Got Her Mother’s Looks”

Actress Marlee Matlin is known for her roles in the 1986 film Children of a Lesser God (for which she won an Oscar Award) and in TV shows including Switched at Birth (Melody Bledsoe), The L Word (Jodi Lerner), The West Wing (Joey Lucas), and Picket Fences (Mayor Laurie Bey), among others. But at home, she’s known as Mom to her four children with her husband of 28 years, Kevin Grandalski. See cute family photo below.

When Marlee’s youngest child, Isabelle, recently returned to school, her proud mother shared the photos below and wrote: “My baby girl is officially a senior! Last first day of school photos!” with the hashtag #varsitycheerleader.

Marlee’s fans are going wild over the photos of the “beautiful young lady” in the cute tie-string crop top, cut-offs and white platform sneakers. One fan pointed out that Isabelle “definitely got her mother’s looks.” Marlee’s eldest child, Sarah, also has her mother’s looks…

Get ready to see more of Marlee: she stars in the recently released Apple TV movie CODA about a young woman from a deaf family who loves to sing. Note: CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults. See trailer below.