Little Women ATL: Juicy Excludes Tamera From Celeb Photo Shoot, “Not Fair” (Sneak Peek Video)

In the new Little Women: Atlanta episode ‘Model Mayhem,’ Juicy presents what she calls “an opportunity of a lifetime” to the Salinas twins (Amanda and Andrea). As seen in the exclusive sneak peek video below, Juicy reveals that she’s planning an “alter ego photo shoot.”

The twins’ initial reaction is one of confusion. After a pregnant pause, Juicy explains what an “alter ego” photo shoot is and a photo of Hollywood movie star Taraji P Henson is flashed across the screen. But aren’t there enough egos in the room? Do the Little Women really need more? Juicy says yes!

Juicy reveals that she sees her alter ego as like “a Godfather” (a reference to the classic Martin Scorsese movie) with a suit and tie, and the hat, “I want to go all out.” Juicy says they’re going to have fun with it and she has a celebrity photographer all lined up. When they hear that the photographer has worked with Beyonce, the twins are excited.

Juicy says it’s going to be just the tight circle of friends, “no drama” and no Tamera. Because Tamera’s so new to the group, Juicy rationalizes, “I don’t think it would be fair to us.”

If you think Tamera doesn’t get wind of this photo shoot, you’ve never watched the show. Now is a good time to tune in!

Little Women: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 8 pm on Lifetime.