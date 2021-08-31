Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Tiny Blazer Dress, Sits and Smiles with Mike Tyson

For the opening night of the 2021 US Open in New York City Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn showed up to show her support of the USTA (US Tennis Association) and of tennis legend Billie Jean King who received recognition for all she’s done not just for women in tennis but for all women in sports. Lindsey retired from professional skiing in 2019.

For the big star-studded event, Lindsay rocked a gorgeous wrap/blazer mini dress and nude stilettos. Swipe to see Lindsay sitting in that dress and next to former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

What's Tyson doing at a tennis match?

The last photo of the series is with former Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin, a regular celerity at the US Open.

Lindsey is good friends with tennis champion Roger Federer who, alas, is not competing this year at the US Open.