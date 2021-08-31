Lily Collins Wows Is Tiny Tuxedo Dress, ‘Blade Runner’ Hair — “Obsessed!”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Lily Collins (Mank, Emily In Paris) often models as seen in the stunning photos below. She wearing a black tuxedo dress: a hand-tailored “umbrella peplum jacket” by Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp aka RVDK, who is known for his sustainable designs. BTW: Peplum is “a short flared, gathered, or pleated strip of fabric attached at the waist of a woman’s jacket, dress, or blouse to create a hanging frill or flounce.”

Here’s a better look at that amazing umbrella jacket/mini dress!

When celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell shared the close-up photo below, one fan replied: “The Blade Runner vibes are so strong!” Another fan replied: “This Blade Runner nod is FIRE. Obsessed!”

Below is a series of photos of actress Sean Young in the original 1982 sci-fi cult classic, Blade Runner.

Get ready to see more of Lily: she will appear next on the big screen in the drama/thriller Windfall with Jason Segel (How I Meet Your Mother). It’s about a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed. Out in theaters in 2022.