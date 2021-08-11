Leah Remini Stuns In Tiny Peek-a-Boo Mini Dress, “Holy Hotness!”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Leah Remini sometimes gets dolled up and strikes a pose. But when the 51-year-old best friend of Jennifer Lopez shared the stunning photo below — of her in a tiny peek-a-boo mini dress — her fans and famous friends went wild for the super glamorous look for the women’s lifestyle magazine Viva Glam.

Leah captioned it: “Giving you some face!” One face replied: “Holy hotness!”

Leah pleasantly surprised her fans with the crop top photo below, too.

Get ready to see more of the native New Yorker: the Game Show Network series that Leah’s been hosting — People Puzzler (inspired by People magazine crossword puzzles — has been renewed for a second season.

Leah always looks terrific with her celebrity friends including Chelsea Handler (above) and her Second Act co-star JLo…