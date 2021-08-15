Kevin Smith’s Daughter Harley Quinn Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress, “Madonna Vibes”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, comedic actors/filmmakers Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith — known as their fictional characters Jay and Silent Bob (Clerks, Mallrats, Dogma) — are welcomed on the game show by host Steve Harvey. They play again Justin Long and his friends.

Too bad Kevin Smith’s daughter, Cruel Summer actress Harley Quinn Smith wasn’t able to join in on the fun! (She played Milly in the 2019 movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.)

Even when not on a TV or movie set, Harley Quinn is often in front of a camera and with the help of stylist Veronica Graye, who captioned the gorgeous silky green dress photo above, “Jay & Silent Bob press tour carries on with major Madonna vibes on this bombshell.” Indeed!

When not on a TV or movie set, Harley knows how to strike a pose as seen in the stunning photos above and below. Her fans approve of the “gorgeous” look; one fan replied to the red gingham print dress above: “Whoa eyeliner game strong.”

That little black dress above is by designer Philip Lim.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.