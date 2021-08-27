Kerry Washington Sizzles In Plunging Cut-Out Swimsuit — “EXCUSE ME”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Kerry Washington often models. But when the 44-year-old stunner dropped the Dolce & Gabbana plunging cut-out swimsuit photos below, her fans and famous friends went wild.

Mindy Kaling replied: “OMG”; Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi wrote: “Came through drippin!!!”; Lala Anthony dropped “This!!” and Kerry’s former Scandal co-star Scott Foley replied “Simmer.” Our favorite reply came from artist Stevie Nelson who wrote: “EXCUSE ME” with the appropriate fire emojis.

When Kerry dropped the bikini pic below, Scott Foley replied: “Take it easy.”

Get ready to see more of Kerry: she will appear next in the film The School for Good and Evil, which will be released in 2022.