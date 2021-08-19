Keith Richards’ Wife Stuns In Black Leather at Bruce Springsteen Broadway Show, “Effortlessly Cool”

When not spending time with her rock star husband Keith Richards of the legendary Rolling Stones, model Patti Hansen shows support of her music biz friends including Bruce Springsteen. The stunning 5’9″ blond was “thrilled” to return to New York City’s theater district to see the Broadway show Springsteen. Patti reports: “The show was magnificent and he is such an amazing storyteller. It was great to see him bring his book to life.”

Patti looked amazing in a black leather bomber jacket and jeans. When she shared the photos above, her fans showered her with compliments on how “great you look”, “look your hairstyle”, “love that leather jacket” and “effortlessly cool.” Swipe to see Patti with her good friend, New York fashion designer Michael Kors.

Believe it or not but Patti just turned 65. She celebrated by doing a hulu dance (see below). She says “Signing up for Medicare!”