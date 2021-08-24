Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Sheer Corset Dress, “Cheeky”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or promoting her latest film (Jolt), the gorgeous and talented actress Kate Beckinsale is often in front of a camera, striking a pose. Kate slipped into a number of equally sexy ensembles including a sheer corset dress for the video montage below. Doing house chores never looked so good.

The photo shoot is for the autumn issue of Rollercoster magazine. The interviewer was Kate’s good friend, Molly Shannon (The White Lotus, Saturday Night Live). Creative director Mark Squires says the intent was to create “a portrayal, a throw back to another time in the Hollywood Hills” with “a dash of Valley Of The Dolls! I Think we all nailed it!”

When Kate shared the photos, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise including “Stunning”, “You are a show”, and “cheeky” among other comments.

Get ready to see more of Kate: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Charlie Day film El Tonto with Jason Sedeikis and Adrien Brody, among others. See trailer for Jolt below.