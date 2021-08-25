Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Gorgeous Blond Bangs and Bright Red Lips, “Crazy Cute”

Actress Kaley Cuoco is one of the celebrities interviewed on the ABC Superstar episode honoring the late great comedic actor John Ritter, who died in 2003 at the age of 54. John played Kaley’s father on the popular sitcom 8 Simple Rules. Kaley gets emotional talking about the day John fell ill during a rehearsal on the set. See sneak peek video below.

When not on a TV set or promoting her latest project, The Flight Attendant, the gorgeous and talented Kaley Cuoco is keeping her millions of fans happy with photos including the ones above and below which feature her new gorgeous blond bangs and bright red lips. (She wearing Tatcha makeup in that People pic.) Her fans love the new look which, according to one stylist, is for her upcoming rom-com film, Meet Cute, with Pete Davidson.

Those long bangs are not only cute but versatile too — in the photos below, Kaley can brush those bangs off her face when pulling a ponytail.

