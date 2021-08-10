Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Tiny Bikini, “A Little Burnt”

Hollywood power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann are parents of two gorgeous and talented daughters, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow, both of whom have appeared in several of their parents’ films including This Is 40 and Knocked Up.

When not spending time with the fam and/or on a movie set, 18-year-old Iris enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the fun bubble-blowing photos above.

Iris captioned the tiny string bikini pic above: “just a little burnt” and the one below “glimmer shimmer.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Iris act — she was last seen on her dad’s Netflix series Love in 2018. But get ready to see more of Iris: she’s in the forthcoming movie The Bubble about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while trying to complete a film. Dad Judd directs; mom Leslie stars.