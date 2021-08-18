Jordyn Woods Sizzles In Sheer Mesh $1 Dollar Dress on MTV Cribs, “Looks Like a Bag of Money”

On Season 18 of MTV Cribs, the camera crew visits the LA home of NBA champion Nick Young before heading over to the swanky suburb of Calabasas to hang out with reality TV star Jordyn Woods, and visiting lifestyle guru Martha Stewart on her massive estate.

For the grand tour of her house, Jordyn rocks short straight hair with a tight one dollar bill print bodycon dress with a high side slit (see photos above and below). One fan replied: “Short hair looks like a bag of money on you.”

That sheer mesh maxi dress called “Billie” is by Miaou. The print is also available in a tee shirt and string bikini.

While walking into one of her gigantic closets, the 23-year-old says “I’m a big sneakerhead.” MTV Cribs airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on MTV.