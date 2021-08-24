Jessie James Decker Stuns In String Bikini, Alex Rodriguez Reacts

Singer/songwriter Jessie James Decker is the gorgeous and talented 33 year old country pop star who married former NFL football player Eric Decker and is the mother of three children, who are 7 and under. When Jessie announced her new single “Should Have Known Better,” her husband of eight years wanted to celebrate her achievement. So the family went down to the Gulf for a beach getaway, as seen in the photo below.

Jessie’s fans and famous friends went wild for the sunny string bikini pic, including JLo’s ex-fiance, former MLB New York Yankees star Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez who dropped an applauding emoji. His comment has received more than 70 likes, so far.

Watch Jessie in the official Should Have Known Better music video above — she rips off that shirt!