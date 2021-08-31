Jessica Simpson Pours Into Tight Bustier Bodycon Dress, “That Waist!”

Jessica Simpson knows how to keep her millions of followers on Instagram happy. When she shared the gorgeous photos below — of her in a tight bustier leopard-print bodycon dress and a pair of open-toed gold platform sandals, her fans went wild with praise. Many left compliments like “Wowza” and “hot mama” and one pointed out “that waist!“

Jessica says she got all dolled up for “date night” with her husband, former NFL football player Eric Johnson, who cleans up pretty well, too!

Jessica didn’t tag the dress (which everyone wants) but fans are guessing its from her clothing label, or it might be a bustier dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

The 41-year-old blonde sure does know how to stand-out in a crowed!