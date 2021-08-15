Jennifer Freeman on Tisha Campbell’s ‘Family Feud’ Team Stuns In Tiny Bikinis, “You Go Girl!”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, TV star Tisha Campbell (Martin, Dr Ken, Empire) brings a handful of friends to play against stand-up comedian Deon Cole (black-ish) and his friends. On Tisha’s “You Go Girl!” team is the gorgeous and talented actress Jennifer Freeman.

Tisha and Jennifer go way back: Tisha starred in the sitcom My Wife and Kids (2000-2005) with Damon Wayans, who played the husband of Tisha’s character Janet “Jay” Kyle. Jennifer Freeman played their daughter Claire.

When not on a TV or movie set, Jennifer enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen above and below.

Tisha and Jennifer are currently filming a new series together, Be Someone, which is scheduled for a September 2021 premiere.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.