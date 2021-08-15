‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Star Jason Mewes’ Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Bikini, Kevin Smith Says “Put Some Clothes On”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes the dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes (Clerks, Mallrats, Dogma) who play against Justin Long. Jason Mewes (Jay of Jay and Silent Bob fame) has been married for 22 years to Jordan Lee Monstano, who looks amazing in a bikini as seen below with their adorable 5-year-old daughter, Logan Lee.

When Kevin Smith saw the photo on Instagram he replied to Jordan: “Both of you: put some clothes on. Now.”

Jordan is also an actress as seen in the photo below: she played the “lady bailiff” in the 2019 movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Get ready to see more of Kevin and Jason: their currently filming Clerks III, a sequel to the 1994 film Clerks that launched their careers. Kevin Smith writes, directs and produces the film which shines a light on the Clerks character Randal, who after surviving a heart attack, makes a movie with Dante about their lives at the convenience store.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.