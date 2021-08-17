January Jones Stuns In Peachy Tie-Knot Bikini, “Bikini Top Too Small”

When actress January Jones shared the peachy tie-knot bikini pics below, she captioned it with a Mad Men quote uttered by the protagonist Don Draper: “If only boring people are bored, I fear I may be boring.” January’s fans went wild for the look and the sentiment, and more than one noted the size of her bikini top.

One fan replied: “Does that top fit tho?” and another chimed in: “I think you’re bikini top is a little small…lol…still gorgeous, but too small.” Another wrote: “Not sure that fits but oh well.”

January captioned the one-shoulder bikini pic above “Go get wet” and the plunging neckline one-piece photo below: “Going Grey Gardens.”

Get ready to see more of January: she’s currently filming the action/thriller God Is a Bullet with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Games of Throne star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.