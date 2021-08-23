Jaime King Stuns In Close-Up Lacy Nightgown Pics, “Let’s Get Dangerous”

Actress Jaime King is known for her TV roles on the Netflix series Black Summer (Rose), Hart of Dixie (Lemon Breeland), and for her roles in movies including Sin City (Goldie/Wendy), White Chicks (Heather Vandergeld), Slackers (Angela), and Pearl Harbor (Nurse Betty), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented blond sometimes shares gorgeous photos of herself as seen in the series above. In her boudoir, she’s wearing a pretty white lacy nightgown while laying in bed. She captioned the series: “Last night vibes.”

Get ready to see more of Jaime: with the photo above, she’s dropping “Banshee” hints about her next project. She captioned that close-up photo: “Let’s get dangerous.”

Note: Jaime’s latest project — Out of Death with Bruce Willis and Vanderpump Rules reality TV star Lala Kent — is available for streaming now. See trailer below.