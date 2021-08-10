Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Sexy Corset Crop Top, Loose Jeans, “The Perfect Figure”

Even when not on stage or on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Dickinson) is often in front of a camera. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her modeling a sexy black lace corset top and tugging on a loophole of a pair of loose fitting jeans, her fans went wild. One fan told her that she’s “looking gorgeous” and has “the perfect figure.”

Get ready to see more of Hailee: she’s reprising her role as Kate Bishop in the TV series Hawkeye and she’s providing the voice of Gwen Stacey in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.