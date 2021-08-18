Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Does Back Bend In Sports Bra and Tiny Shorts, “Amazing!”

When not reporting the weather on Good Morning America (or playing The $100,000 Pyramid!), the gorgeous and talented ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee spends time at home. Sometimes she gets to exercise (in a cute sports bra and tiny shorts) by the pool as seen in the yoga video below.

Set to the Celine Dion song “Imperfections,” Ginger reports “yoga is a PRACTICE not a perfection. That’s for sure. For all the perfection you think you see today- watch me fall, and love that part too.”

More than one fan commented “amazing” for her dedication to fitness and on that “amazing back bend.”

P.S. The $100,000 Pyramid airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Press Your Luck with host Elizabeth Banks at 8 pm.