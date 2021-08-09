Gina Gershon, 59, Wows In Blue Bikini — “Twinning” with 26-Year-Old Model

Hollywood triple threat Gina Gershon is known for her roles in movies including Cocktail, Showgirls, and Face/Off, and on TV series including Riverdale (Gladys Jones), among others. The gorgeous and talented 59-year-old actress/singer/dancer shares her youthful spirit on Instagram as seen in the blue bikini pic below. She captioned it: “Twinning” with the hashtag #hotgirlsummer.

The blond on the right is 26-year-old actress/model Vera Bulder. The 5’10” Amsterdam-born entertainer is married to Animal Kingdom actor Jake Weary. One of Gina’s fans asked: “how do you never age?!” Make sure to swipe the series below for a bikini selfie.

Get ready to see more of Gina: she’ll appear next on the big screen in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up on Netflix with Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and in the highly anticipated Borderlands with Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.