‘Fantasy Island’ Star Roselyn Sanchez Stuns In Sexy Strapless Bikini Pics, “Unmatched Beauty”

The gorgeous and talented Puerto Rican-born actress Roselyn Sanchez is best known for her roles on Devious Maids (Carmen), Without a Trace (Elena) and As the World Turns (Pilar), among others. She’s now starring as Elena Roarke in the Fantasy Island reboot.

When not filming or promoting Fantasy Island, the stunning 48-year-old mother of two enjoys the beach and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Her fans are going wild over the photos. One replied: “Roselyn you are Puerto Rico’s bomb! your beauty is unmatched.”

Roselyn looks great in a one-piece, too!

She has years of experience as a bikini model! She was 19 in the photo below.

Get ready to see more of Roselyn: she will appear next on the big screen in a drama titled Halfway to Somewhere with Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Fantasy Island airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on FOX.