Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Bodysuit, Kerry Washington Reacts

Even when not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Eva Longoria is often in front of a camera. When she recently accepted an honor by Elle magazine, the 46-year-old actress turned heads in a green flounce sleeve caftan by Oscar de la Renta. Eva says she was “channeling my inner Princess Jasmine,” as in the princess from the Disney movie Aladdin.

She looks great in orange, too! Since sharing the mock turtleneck bodysuit photo below, Eva’s fans have been showering her with compliments including “That. Color. On You.” Actress Kerry Washington replied: “STUNNING!” with a series of orange heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Eva: she’s currently filming the movie Tell It Like a Woman with Jennifer Hudson and Marcia Gay Harden, among others.