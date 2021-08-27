Elle Fanning Stuns In “Flirty” Sheer Bra and Peach Suit, “Love at First Sight”

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Elle Fanning is promoting her latest project, the hulu series The Great. For one of the premieres (Elle plays Catherine the Great), the gorgeous and talented 23-year-old actress wore a stunningly sheer white lace bra under a peach suit by celebrity designer Stella McCartney.

That underwire bra Elle is wearing is by the lingerie label Honey Birdette. It’s described as “Flirty, feminine and ultra-Parisienne” with “Swiss designed embroidery, sheer crystal tulle, and decadent trims.” Part of a ten piece collection which is “love at first sight.”

Get ready to see more of Elle: Season 2 of The Great is set for a November 19, 2021 premiere.