Don Johnson’s 5’11” Daughter Wows In Tiny Bikinis, Dad Says “Stunningly Beautiful”

Hollywood TV and movie star Don Johnson (Kenan, Knives Out, Django Unchained, Miami Vice, Nash Bridges) is the father of five children including actress Dakota Johnson (with ex-wife Melanie Griffith) and 21-year-old Grace Johnson (with current wife Kelley Phleger). See cute father/daughter photo below. Don refers to Grace as his “stunningly beautiful daughter.” Indeed!

When Don shared the formal photo below in 2018 he captioned it “Debutante of the Year!”

Grace Johnson is a professional model — she’s represented by IMG Models LA/NY — which lists the lanky blond as 5’11”.

That’s Grace on the left with her sister Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Met Gala.

Get ready to see more of Don: he’s set to reprise his role of Nash Bridges for a TV movie.