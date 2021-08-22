Diane Kruger Stuns In Cut-Out Swimsuit, Fans Do “Double Take”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood actress Diane Kruger enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a swimsuit as seen in the stunning royal blue cut-out one-piece below. She captioned it: “dog days of summer.” Her fans love Diane’s repose, the suit, and that “naked face,” but many admitted to doing “double take” as they thought she had dyed her blond hair to black. (A black scarf hangs from her neck.)

Diane also spends time outdoors with her partner, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, as seen in the photo below. Her hair is pulled back but clearly still blond!

Get ready to see more of Diane: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action/thriller The 355 with Jessica Chastian, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong’o. It is set for a January 7, 2022 premiere. See trailer below.

P.S. The final season of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, August 22 on AMC.