Demi Lovato Stuns In Black Lingerie with ‘Euphoria’ Star Allie Marie Evans, “Sexy AF”

When photographer Tyler Shields had pop star Demo Lovato in the same studio as his gorgeous 5’10” girlfriend, Euphoria actress Allie Marie Evans, Demi rocked a black lacy bra under a black suit.

Tyler reports that his first shoot with Demi was “epic” and “goes to a new level.” Allie says the one of Demi biting the toe of her black stiletto is her “favorite.” Demi’s fans agree: “That shot biting the louboutins is sexy af.“

Get ready to see more of Demi: she’s playing Teddy in the pilot of the TV series Hungry. It’s about a group of friends who belong to a food issues group. Valerie Bertinelli co-stars.