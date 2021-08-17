Demi Lovato “Makes Mullets Look Amazing” with G-Easy In Black Leather Suit, ‘Titletown High’

Pop star Demi Lovato just announced “big things coming” with 6’4″ rapper/producer G-Easy. She shared the news with a series a photos of her rocking a black crop top under an oversized jacket and matching pants. G-Easy strikes a pose in a black leather jacket and pants.

Demi’s fans and famous friends love the look including Sinead Harnett who replied: “the one who makes mullets look amazing.”

When G-Easy shared the photo: he revealed more about their collaboration: “hyped to be a part of Netflix’s Titletown High coming sooooon.” The docuseries about high school football premieres on August 27. See trailer below — it features their song “Breakdown”.

Demi’s fans also approve of the Stella McCartney denim jumpsuit below.

Breakdown has been released yet but when it is, it’ll be on G-Easy’s next album These Things Happen Too.