MLB Star David Justice’s Wife Rebecca Stuns In Curve Hugging Bell-Bottoms on Celeb Fam Feud

Steve Harvey welcomes a group of Major League Baseball (MLB) alums who face-off against their wives on Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud. The two-time Worlds Series outfielder David Justice (Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics) and his gorgeous wife of 20 years Rebecca Justice join in on the fun to raise money for their favorite charities.

Rebecca Justice on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

For the televised event, model-turned-jewelry designer Rebecca, the mother of David’s three children, stuns in a pair of curve-hugging ruffled bell-bottoms with a matching jacket, as seen above.

Based on the photo series above, it looks like Rebecca showed up in that stunning ensemble with a gigantic Gucci embellished logo belt but took it off before filming the episode.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.