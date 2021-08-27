David Beckham’s Son Sings In Justin Bieber Hat, Thanks Marc Anthony For “Showing Me the Ways”

Not many 16-year-olds get the opportunity to meet legendary singer Marc Anthony let alone get music lessons from the 7-time Grammy Award artist but Cruz Beckham has. The son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham appears to be pursing a singing career.

When Cruz shared the photo below, he captioned it: “Marc Anthony showing me the ways” with a musical note and red heart emoji.

When Cruz’s father David Beckham saw the photo, he replied: “No better teacher” and referred to the global superstar singer as “uncle Marc.” Cruz’s fans “can’t wait to hear the new music!” Check out Cruz below… we only wish there was audio with the pic!

[Cruz is wearing one of Justin Bieber’s drew house hearty snapback hats.]

Below is a video of Cruz at the piano playing the Van Halen song “Jump.” He captioned it “practice makes perfect.” One fan replied: “Now sing something!”

Below are photos of Cruz with his mum, and his dad and brothers Brooklyn and Romeo.