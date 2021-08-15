‘Chesapeake Shores’ Stars Meghan Ory Stuns In Bangs, “Abby’s In Charge!”

On the Season 5 premiere of Hallmark Channel’s popular multi-generational TV series Chesapeake Shores, “A Kiss Is Still a Kiss,” the O’Brien family welcomes Bree home from London while Abby (Meghan Ory) reconsiders her conversation with Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) after their kiss on the beach. Watch the sneak peek video below and you’ll notice Abby’s new look!

Days before the big premiere, Meghan Ory shared the sweet photo below with her “fake momma” Megan O’Brien — actress Barbara Niven — and points out how their “admiring our matching bangs!”

The new look might be symbolic of Abby’s new attitude. According to Meghan, this season, “Abby is standing strong this year and taking charge of her life.“

Chesapeake Shores airs Sundays at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel.