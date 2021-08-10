Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Slinky Backless Dress

Hollywood icons Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are parents of two gorgeous young people: son Dylan Douglas, and daughter Carys Douglas. Dylan just celebrated his 21st birthday with 18-year-old sister Carys and friends as seen in the party photos below (be sure to swipe!). Dylan is in the white jacket and black shirt; Carys is in the slinky backless spaghetti strap dress.

Like her mom, Carys looks fabulous in everything…

Carys also looks great in a bikini!

Get ready to see more of Catherine: she is playing Morticia Addams in the new Tim Burton Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega (as Wednesday) and Luis Guzman as Gomez.