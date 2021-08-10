Candace Cameron Bure Teases In Gorgeous Off-Shoulder Top, “Love This Whole Outfit!”

When not spending time with family or filming a Hallmark Channel movie, the super popular former child actress Candace Cameron Bure (Full House) is modeling her new fashion label, Candace Cameron Bure Clothing available via QVC.

Candace says the one-shoulder striped knit top above is one of her favorites from the August Collection. It also comes in black/white, light blue/dark blue, pink/purple, and yellow/white. Candace’s fans love those paperbag waisted jeans too… which won’t be available until August 26. As one fan replied: “love this whole outfit!”

Candace is definitely a fan of the paperwaist look… and we see why!