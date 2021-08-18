Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Brie Larson Stuns In Pink Satin “Virgin Mini Dress” — “A Must Have”

by in Culture | August 18, 2021

Brie Larson

Brie Larson, (United States Air Force photo by 2d Lt Jessica Cicchetto)Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not playing Captain America and filming the upcoming The Marvels, Oscar Award winning actress Brie Larson (Room) sometimes models as seen in the photo below. Wearing a pink satiny mini dress, Brie captioned it: “Portrait of a Lady Sitting on a Ledge.” One admiring fan replied: “this whole look?? a must have.”

The “virgin mini dress” is by Fashion Brand Co., the label that describes its clothing as “Not fashion. Not a brand. Nothing is for sale. Wearable art.”

The virgin mini dress has been made with white linen and a red gingham pattern, too (below).

Fashion Brand is run by designer Penelope Gazin, one of the subjects of the proposed Netflix movie ‘Lady Business’ starring Brie Larson.

