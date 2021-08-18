Brie Larson Stuns In Pink Satin “Virgin Mini Dress” — “A Must Have”

When not playing Captain America and filming the upcoming The Marvels, Oscar Award winning actress Brie Larson (Room) sometimes models as seen in the photo below. Wearing a pink satiny mini dress, Brie captioned it: “Portrait of a Lady Sitting on a Ledge.” One admiring fan replied: “this whole look?? a must have.”

The “virgin mini dress” is by Fashion Brand Co., the label that describes its clothing as “Not fashion. Not a brand. Nothing is for sale. Wearable art.”

The virgin mini dress has been made with white linen and a red gingham pattern, too (below).

Fashion Brand is run by designer Penelope Gazin, one of the subjects of the proposed Netflix movie ‘Lady Business’ starring Brie Larson.