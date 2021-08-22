Bill Bellamy’s Gorgeous Wife Kristen Stuns In Bikinis, “Getting It Back”

Stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy is known for introducing the world to the phrase “booty call” but the comedic actor has been married for the past 20 years. Bill brings his gorgeous wife Kristen Bellamy and their stunning 18-year-old daughter Bailey Bellamy on Celebrity Family Feud where they face off against actress Vivica A. Fox and her family and friends.

Watch Bill and Vivica in Getting Played

When not raising money for charity on TV, Mrs. Kristen Bellamy enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning white hot buttoned bikini photos above… taken by Bill!

Get ready to see more of Bill: he stars in the upcoming BET movie A Rich Christmas and plays a wealthy man who asks his spoiled socialite daughter to work in a family homeless center.

When Kristen shared the photo below, she captioned it: “Changing the channel: taking it back to getting it back.” her husband replied: “Hot Momma Summer………Gorgeous…” Kristen looks great in a one-piece, too!

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.