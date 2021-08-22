Bill Bellamy’s Daughter Bailey Stuns In Tiny Top and Shorts On Celeb Family Feud, “Girl on Fire”

On Season 7 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes actress Vivica A. Fox and her family as they face off against stand-up comedian/actor Bill Bellamy and his family. Bill brings his wife of 20 years Kristen Bellamy, two sisters-in-law, and his gorgeous 18-year-old daughter Bailey Bellamy, who stuns in a tiny off-the-shoulder white romper and a pair of open-toe ankle strap stilettos.

Bailey Bellamy on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Bailey is headed to the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island — Brown University — this fall. Go class of 2025!

In the behind-the-scenes video below, Bill calls his wife “the Queen” and daughter “the Princess.”

On Bailey’s birthday, mom Kristen shared the amazing waterskiing video below with the Alicia Keys song “Girl on Fire.” Indeed.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.